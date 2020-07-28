As professional sports leagues continue to grapple with coronavirus restrictions on both players and fans, teams are playing to empty, or near-empty, stadiums, and broadcasting the games live. Team mascots, who normally thrive on interaction with a live audience, are left to play to the cameras, interacting with empty bleachers and cardboard cutouts of fans. Below is a collection of images from recent months of various mascots, still hard at work during trying times.
Lonely Days for Sports Mascots
