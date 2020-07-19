Illinois: Images of the Prairie State

With the nation’s sixth-largest population, Illinois is home to more than 12.6 million residents—about 9.5 million of them living in the Chicago metropolitan area. Outside of Chicagoland, most of the state is dedicated to agricultural use, producing some of the largest crops of soybeans and corn in the U.S. Here are a few glimpses of the landscape of Illinois and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Jeff Hutchens
    • In Focus
    • July 18, 2020
    • 28 Photos

    John Lewis: Photos From a Life Spent Getting Into Good Trouble

    Images from the long and storied life of a U.S. representative and civil-rights icon

  • Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 17, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Noble Deer, Deadman's Reef, Buffalo Float

    Phase 3 reopenings in Europe and North America, locust swarms in India, in-stream dining in Kuala Lumpur, flooding on the Yangtze River, Sammy the Seal in England, and much more

  • National Archives
    • In Focus
    • July 16, 2020
    • 20 Photos

    The Influenza Masks of 1918

    A collection of images from a century ago of people doing their best to keep others and themselves safe, during a global health crisis

  • Sergei Grits / AP
    • In Focus
    • July 15, 2020
    • 10 Photos

    Spectacular Views of Comet Neowise

    Images of the brightest comet we’ve seen in 23 years, as it moves away from the sun

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Joe Biden’s Vice President Could Be the Most Powerful in History
  2. The Anti-Semitism We Didn’t See
  3. The Dehumanizing Condescension of White Fragility
  4. The Role of Cognitive Dissonance in the Pandemic
  5. A Second Coronavirus Death Surge Is Coming
  6. ‘How Could the CDC Make That Mistake?’
  7. The Prophecies of Q
  8. Laura Ingraham’s Descent Into Despair
  9. How Far Does the Apple Fall From the Tree?
  10. America Should Prepare for a Double Pandemic
Back to Top