The Colorful Blooms of Castelluccio, Italy

In central Italy, the small village of Castelluccio sits atop a hill overlooking the Piano Grande—a broad basin surrounded by the Sibillini Mountains—where fields of lentils and poppies bloom every year, carpeting the landscape with a colorful quilt of blossoming flowers. Every summer the phenomenon is viewed by thousands of tourists, and this year, the photographers Antonio Masiello and Tiziana Fabi visited the fields, sending back these photos.