The 2020 Audubon Photography Awards

The winners of the the 11th annual Audubon Photography Awards competition were recently announced. Photographers entered images in four categories: professional, amateur, youth, and plants for birds. More than 6,000 images depicting birdlife from all 50 states and seven Canadian provinces and territories were judged. The National Audubon Society was again kind enough to share some of this year’s winners and runners-up with us below. You can also see all of the top 100 entries in the Audubon website.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

