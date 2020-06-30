Scenes From Antarctica

Antarctica is currently approaching the coldest months of its long winter, and the previous summer’s activities have mostly wrapped up. Collected below are recent images of the Antarctic landscape, wildlife, and research facilities, as well as some of the work taking place there.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Denis Tangney Jr. / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 28, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    Maine: Images of the Pine Tree State

    A few glimpses of Maine’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 26, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Yoga Dome, Iron Lady, Speedo Mick

    Mountaintop yoga in China, a sunrise over Glastonbury Tor, a sneaky gull in Denmark, a field of lavender in England, “Rays of Victory” in Russia, a concert for plants in Spain, a ski run in Australia, and much more

  • Cristopher Rogel Blanquet / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 24, 2020
    • 26 Photos

    Coronavirus: Thousands of Burials Across Latin America

    Recent images of some of the services and memorials in Brazil, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and more

  • Baz Ratner / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • June 22, 2020
    • 16 Photos

    A Solstice ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse

    Photographers across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia captured the celestial phenomenon and many of its observers.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. White Voters Are Abandoning Trump
  2. The Dudes Who Won’t Wear Masks
  3. The 3 Weeks That Changed Everything
  4. What America Asks of Working Parents Is Impossible
  5. Jeff Sessions Explains Why Christians Support Trump
  6. 30 Years Ago, Romania Deprived Thousands of Babies of Human Contact
  7. U.S. Coronavirus Testing Could Fail Again
  8. Trump Is Boring Now, and He Can’t Do Anything About It
  9. College Leaders Have the Wrong Incentives
  10. This Is Trump’s Plague Now
Back to Top