Photos: The Works of Christo

Yesterday, May 31, the artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, better known as Christo, passed away in his home in New York City at the age of 84. Christo, along with his late wife and partner Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, spent decades planning and building environmental artwork around the world, on massive scales. From wrapping the German Reichstag building in fabric, to placing thousands of colorful gates on the pathways of New York’s Central Park, to surrounding entire islands with floating fabric in Florida, and much more. Below, images of some of the installations created by Christo and Jeanne-Claude over their lifetimes.

