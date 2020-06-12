Photos of the Week: Monastery Move, Desert Ride, Backpack Pup

Rhythmic gymnastics on a British seashore, anti-racism protests across the United States, the funeral procession of George Floyd in Houston, a defaced statue of King Leopold II in Brussels, a moment of silence at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a wildfire in California, idled elephants in Thailand, a sea turtle release in Bali, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Tarso Sarraf / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 11, 2020
    • 21 Photos

    Coronavirus: Health Care in Brazil's River Communities

    The photographer Tarso Sarraf recently traveled with health-care workers attending to the residents of small river communities and larger towns in Brazil’s Marajo Island.

  • Martin Meissner / AP
    • In Focus
    • June 8, 2020
    • 34 Photos

    Images From a Worldwide Protest Movement

    Photos from the past 48 hours of demonstrations around the world, where thousands of people marched to show solidarity with American protests over the killing of George Floyd

  • Jeffrey M. Frank / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • June 7, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    Alabama: Images of the Yellowhammer State

    A few glimpses of Alabama’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 5, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Royal Ride, Shattered Glass, Road Bison

    Swimming in Mallorca, mountain art in Switzerland, protests against racism and police brutality across the United States, a coronavirus recovery in Spain, fashion in Kenya, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Looming Bank Collapse
  2. Why Republicans Still Can’t Quit Trump
  3. Is OAN the Leading Edge of Russian Misinformation?
  4. Four Years Embedded With the Alt-Right
  5. The Myth of the Kindly General Lee
  6. History Will Judge the Complicit
  7. Why Minneapolis Was the Breaking Point
  8. The Millennial Mental-Health Crisis
  9. Trump Corrupts Everyone Around Him
  10. The Case for Reparations
Back to Top