Photos of the Week: Monastery Move, Desert Ride, Backpack Pup

Tarso Sarraf / AFP / Getty In Focus

21 Photos Coronavirus: Health Care in Brazil's River Communities The photographer Tarso Sarraf recently traveled with health-care workers attending to the residents of small river communities and larger towns in Brazil’s Marajo Island.

Martin Meissner / AP In Focus

34 Photos Images From a Worldwide Protest Movement Photos from the past 48 hours of demonstrations around the world, where thousands of people marched to show solidarity with American protests over the killing of George Floyd

Jeffrey M. Frank / Shutterstock In Focus

33 Photos Alabama: Images of the Yellowhammer State A few glimpses of Alabama’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home