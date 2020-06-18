The Birds of Turkey’s Lake Van

Turkey’s Lake Van basin is home to hundreds of bird species throughout the year, both resident and migratory. Lake Van is the largest body of water in Turkey and has protected wetlands set aside for wildlife. Photographers with the Anadolu Agency have documented quite a few of these fine-feathered creatures in and around this lake in recent years, and I’ve collected a few of their images below.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Anthony Devlin / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 16, 2020
    • 32 Photos

    Cautious Reopenings Across Europe

    Images from across Europe over the past two weeks, as different countries slowly emerge from months of pandemic lockdown

  • Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • June 14, 2020
    • 28 Photos

    Delaware: Images of the First State

    A few glimpses of Delaware’s landscape, and some of the animals and people that call it home

  • Tim Bradbury / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 12, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Monastery Move, Desert Ride, Backpack Pup

    Rhythmic gymnastics on a British seashore, anti-racism protests across the United States, the funeral procession of George Floyd in Houston, a wildfire in California, idled elephants in Thailand, and much more

  • Tarso Sarraf / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 11, 2020
    • 21 Photos

    Coronavirus: Health Care in Brazil’s River Communities

    The photographer Tarso Sarraf recently traveled with health-care workers attending to the residents of small river communities and larger towns in Brazil’s Marajo Island.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. 30 Years Ago, Romania Deprived Thousands of Babies of Human Contact
  2. The Rage Unifying Boomers and Gen Z
  3. The Pandemic Shows Us the Genius of Supermarkets
  4. I Was Mayor of Minneapolis. I Know Why Police Reforms Fail.
  5. What Anti-racist Teachers Do Differently
  6. The Case for Reparations
  7. HBO’s Roy Cohn Documentary Is a Lesson for Trump
  8. The Looming Bank Collapse
  9. What Matters Most Is That Bolton Publishes the Book Before the Election
  10. How Did We Get Here?
Back to Top