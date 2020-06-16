Cautious Reopenings Across Europe

Over the past few weeks, governments across Europe have been slowly easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions—some moving in phases, others more quickly. Nonessential businesses, churches, museums, and more public places are being allowed to host visitors once again, with new rules in place to enforce smaller crowd sizes and proper social distancing. Collected below are images from across Europe over the past two weeks, as different countries emerge from months of pandemic lockdown.

