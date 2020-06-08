Images From a Worldwide Protest Movement

Over the weekend, demonstrations took place around the world, with thousands of people outside the United States marching to show solidarity with American protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. In many places, marchers also voiced their anger about systemic racism and police brutality within their own countries as well. Gathered below, images from the past 48 hours in Sweden, England, Japan, Brazil, Spain, Senegal, Denmark, Scotland, South Korea, Belgium, Hungary, Italy, Australia, Poland, Turkey, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Canada, and Germany.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

