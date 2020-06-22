A Solstice ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse

Yesterday, the moon crossed in front of the sun in an annular solar eclipse, as seen by residents across broad sections of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. A “ring of fire” was visible in the sky above the zone of totality, as the moon appeared slightly smaller than the sun. Photographers in several countries documented the phenomenon—one of only two solar eclipses taking place this year—and some of its many observers.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Jim Young / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • June 21, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    Iowa: Images of the Hawkeye State

    A few glimpses of Iowa’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Jacquelyn Martin / AP
    • In Focus
    • June 19, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Soccer Zoom, Wading Elk, Global Rainbow

    Continued burials of coronavirus victims in Chile, dinosaur art in Shanghai, ongoing protests against police brutality and systemic racism worldwide, workout pods in California, a horse named Mr. Glitter Sparkles in England, and much more

  • Ozkan Bilgin / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 18, 2020
    • 27 Photos

    The Birds of Turkey’s Lake Van

    A collection of images of some of the hundreds of bird species that call Turkey’s Lake Van basin home

  • Anthony Devlin / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 16, 2020
    • 32 Photos

    Cautious Reopenings Across Europe

    Images from across Europe over the past two weeks, as different countries slowly emerge from months of pandemic lockdown

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. 30 Years Ago, Romania Deprived Thousands of Babies of Human Contact
  2. The Night Trump Stopped Trying
  3. Signs That Trump Was Furious in Tulsa
  4. Three Plausible—And Troubling—Reasons Why Barr Tried to Force Berman Out
  5. You’re Showering Too Much
  6. The Case for Reparations
  7. Are Universities Going the Way of CDs and Cable TV?
  8. The Voice of America Will Sound Like Trump
  9. Revenge of the Suburbs
  10. What a Negative COVID-19 Test Really Means
Back to Top