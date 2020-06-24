Coronavirus: Thousands of Burials Across Latin America

Responses to the coronavirus pandemic have differed widely from country to country. Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) recently warned that the number of cases is now soaring in larger countries, with “worrying increases” developing in Latin America, with “a jump in cases in Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Panama, Bolivia and Guatemala.” Brazil has now passed more than one million recorded cases, with a more than 52,700 deaths attributed to the virus so far. The increased number of infections and deaths have led to a significant increase in burials and cremations. Workers at coffin factories, crematoriums, funeral homes, and cemeteries have been taking on extra work for months now, helping the thousands of grieving families who have lost loved ones in this pandemic. Below are images of some of the many burials of COVID-19 victims across Latin America over the past few weeks.