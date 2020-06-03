American Protest: Images From the Past 24 Hours

One week after the start of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, protests in cities and towns across the United States have been growing, despite curfews and aggressive policing methods in some places. Just yesterday, thousands of people took to the streets in Minneapolis, Orlando, New York, Denver, Boston, Seattle, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Houston, Washington, D.C., and many more cities, expressing anger and frustration over ongoing police brutality and systemic racism. Below are photos from just 23 of those cities and towns—a snapshot from the seventh day of a nationwide protest movement.