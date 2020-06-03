American Protest: Images From the Past 24 Hours

One week after the start of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, protests in cities and towns across the United States have been growing, despite curfews and aggressive policing methods in some places. Just yesterday, thousands of people took to the streets in Minneapolis, Orlando, New York, Denver, Boston, Seattle, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Houston, Washington, D.C., and many more cities, expressing anger and frustration over ongoing police brutality and systemic racism. Below are photos from just 23 of those cities and towns—a snapshot from the seventh day of a nationwide protest movement.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Niklas Halle'N / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 1, 2020
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: The Works of Christo

    With the passing of artist Christo, yesterday, at the age of 84, a look back at some of the enormous installations created by Christo and his wife and partner Jeanne-Claude.

  • Charlie Riedel / AP
    • In Focus
    • May 31, 2020
    • 30 Photos

    Missouri: Images of the Show Me State

    A few glimpses of Missouri’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • John Minchillo / AP
    • In Focus
    • May 29, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    Fire and Protests in the Twin Cities

    A third day of protests took place yesterday in Minneapolis and St. Paul, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, after an officer kneeled on his neck and ignored his pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

  • Francesco Prandoni / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 29, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Aerial Straps, Gliding Club, Durdle Door

    Recovering from COVID-19 in Mexico City, a midday cannon in St. Petersburg, protests in Minneapolis, tennis training in France, giraffes in Nairobi, sunrise at the Grand Canyon, and much more

