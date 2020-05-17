Wisconsin: Images of the Badger State

The terrain of Wisconsin was heavily shaped by glaciation during the last Ice Age, and today, much of its population lives in the lowlands along the shoreline of Lake Michigan. Wisconsin is the 20th-most-populated state, with more than 5.8 million residents, and the 23rd-largest state at 65,500 square miles. Here are a few glimpses of the landscape of Wisconsin and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 15, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Mariachi Zoom, Simulated Chatter, Tahitian Swell

    Capybaras in Argentina, a cross-border Mother’s Day in British Columbia, a convertible cardboard hospital bed-coffin in Colombia, a boat-house tricycle in Latvia, and much more

  • Alexandre Schneider / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 13, 2020
    • 34 Photos

    Photos: The Coronavirus in Brazil

    Images from across Brazil over the recent weeks, as residents struggle with the COVID-19 outbreak and its wide-reaching effects

  • Yi Liu / BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition
    • In Focus
    • May 11, 2020
    • 11 Photos

    Winners of the 2020 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition

    Top photos from this year’s contest, showcasing the Earth’s biodiversity

  • Anthony Heflin / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • May 10, 2020
    • 32 Photos

    Kentucky: Images of the Bluegrass State

    A few glimpses of Kentucky’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Pandemic’s Coming Geopolitical Second Wave
  2. The Prophecies of Q
  3. I Just Flew. It Was Worse Than I Thought It Would Be.
  4. Cooking Your Way Through the Pandemic
  5. Quarantine Fatigue Is Real
  6. A Biblical Mystery at Oxford
  7. My Brother’s Death Didn’t Have to Happen
  8. The Conspiracy Theorists Are Winning
  9. A Commencement Address Too Honest to Deliver in Person
  10. Why the Coronavirus Is So Confusing
Back to Top