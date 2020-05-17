Wisconsin: Images of the Badger State

The terrain of Wisconsin was heavily shaped by glaciation during the last Ice Age, and today, much of its population lives in the lowlands along the shoreline of Lake Michigan. Wisconsin is the 20th-most-populated state, with more than 5.8 million residents, and the 23rd-largest state at 65,500 square miles. Here are a few glimpses of the landscape of Wisconsin and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.