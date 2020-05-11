Winners of the 2020 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition

Entrants in this year’s contest were invited to submit images showcasing the Earth’s biodiversity and showing some of the mounting threats to the natural world. These images originally appeared on bioGraphic, an online magazine about science and sustainability and the official media sponsor for the California Academy of Sciences’ BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition. The organizers were kind enough to share some of the winners and finalists here. The captions were written by the bioGraphic editorial staff and lightly edited for style.