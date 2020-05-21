With varying lockdowns in place, and safety measures enacted by local communities, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan has been observed very differently around the world this year. Large gatherings at mosques have been cancelled, communal iftar meals have been reduced to smaller family groups in their homes, and visits to extended family have been cut short. Gathered here, some images from the past month of people observing Ramadan in a changed world. See also our short documentary, “Ramadan in Quarantine,” and an earlier, historic photo story, “Celebrating Ramadan Before the Pandemic.”