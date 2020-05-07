A Socially Distanced Graduation

Coronavirus-related restrictions on public gatherings in the state of Illinois led Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School to hold its graduation ceremony in a nearly empty auditorium yesterday. The school, located in the village of Bradley, Illinois, had 523 graduating students this year, and those who attended the ceremony showed up to receive their diplomas while wearing caps, gowns, and face masks. The event was recorded on video for friends and family members who were not allowed to attend. Scott Olson, a photojournalist with Getty, was also on hand to capture these photographs of the graduating class of 2020.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

