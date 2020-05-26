As countries and local governments begin cautious steps toward reopening the parts of society that have been shut down by the coronavirus outbreak, various types of clear plastic barriers are going up in places where people interact regularly. Schools, restaurants, workplaces, and shops have installed plexiglass shields, plastic curtains, tents, and screens as measures to prevent the spread of the virus, leading to a new social landscape of clear plastic barriers. Some nursing homes have been using chambers with plastic walls that keep visitors separate, yet allow much-needed contact. Collected below, from recent weeks, some views of our new plastic-separated world.