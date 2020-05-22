Skiing in the French Alps, flooding in Michigan, drive-thru burlesque in Las Vegas, disinfecting streets in Buenos Aires, a ballet performance in Mexico, street protests in Chile, social distancing rings in Turkey, a fawn rescue in Germany, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Sydney Fog, House Hat, Crow Pursuit
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
