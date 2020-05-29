Photos of the Week: Aerial Straps, Gliding Club, Durdle Door

Recovering from COVID-19 in Mexico City, a midday cannon in St. Petersburg, protests in Minneapolis, tennis training in France, giraffes in Nairobi, sunrise at the Grand Canyon, a drive-in concert in Copenhagen, Tokyo Tower reopening in Japan, and much more.

    Socializing in a Pandemic, Protected by Plastic

    Schools, restaurants, workplaces, and shops have installed plexiglass shields and plastic curtains, tents, and screens as measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, leading to a new social landscape of clear-plastic barriers.

    Idaho: Images of the Gem State

    A few glimpses of Idaho’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

    Photos of the Week: Sydney Fog, House Hat, Crow Pursuit

    Skiing in the French Alps, flooding in Michigan, a drive-through burlesque in Las Vegas, disinfecting streets in Buenos Aires, social-distancing rings in Turkey, a fawn rescue in Germany, and much more

    Ramadan 2020: A Holy Month During a Pandemic

    Images from the past month of people observing Ramadan in a changed world

