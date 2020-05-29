Fire and Protests in the Twin Cities

A third day of protests took place yesterday in Minnesota’s Twin Cities, with demonstrators angered over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday, after an officer kneeled on his neck and ignored his pleas that he couldn’t breathe. Peaceful protest marches earlier in the day gave way to chaotic scenes as several buildings were broken into and set on fire, including the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct building, which was abandoned during the protest. State police arrived Friday morning, lining up near the smoking wreckage of the building.

