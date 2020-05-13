Photos: The Coronavirus in Brazil

As of today, Brazil has reported 180,737 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 12,635 deaths—with thousands of new cases recorded just yesterday. One physician in São Paulo said he feared the country might become “the next epicenter of the pandemic.” Brazilians are coping with the coronavirus outbreak in multiple ways: sending medical workers out into favelas to meet with patients at home, encouraging residents to wear masks and practice social distancing, setting up field hospitals, and volunteering to help those in need. Samba school members who would normally be sewing costumes for Carnival are sewing masks and scrubs for medical staff. Below are images from across Brazil over the recent weeks, as residents struggle with the COVID-19 outbreak and its wide-reaching effects.