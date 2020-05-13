Photos: The Coronavirus in Brazil

As of today, Brazil has reported 180,737 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 12,635 deaths—with thousands of new cases recorded just yesterday. One physician in São Paulo said he feared the country might become “the next epicenter of the pandemic.” Brazilians are coping with the coronavirus outbreak in multiple ways: sending medical workers out into favelas to meet with patients at home, encouraging residents to wear masks and practice social distancing, setting up field hospitals, and volunteering to help those in need. Samba school members who would normally be sewing costumes for Carnival are sewing masks and scrubs for medical staff. Below are images from across Brazil over the recent weeks, as residents struggle with the COVID-19 outbreak and its wide-reaching effects.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Yi Liu / BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition
    • In Focus
    • May 11, 2020
    • 11 Photos

    Winners of the 2020 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition

    Top photos from this year’s contest, showcasing the Earth’s biodiversity

  • Anthony Heflin / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • May 10, 2020
    • 32 Photos

    Kentucky: Images of the Bluegrass State

    A few glimpses of Kentucky’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 8, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Glass Cabins, Ghost Lights, Trumpet Mask

    A moonset over Maine, tall grass in a Roman park, a mass grave in Brazil, partitioned tables at a Bangkok restaurant, a thunderstorm in Bordeaux, triathlete training in Belgium, and much more

  • Scott Olson / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 7, 2020
    • 14 Photos

    A Socially Distanced Graduation

    Graduating students of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School received their diplomas in a nearly empty auditorium yesterday.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. A Biblical Mystery at Oxford
  2. Quarantine Fatigue Is Real
  3. The Coronavirus Was an Emergency Until Trump Found Out Who Was Dying
  4. Trump Has Lost the Plot
  5. The Day the Live Concert Returns
  6. How Hong Kong Did It
  7. A Commencement Address Too Honest to Deliver in Person
  8. The Great Irony of America’s Armed Anti-Lockdown Protesters
  9. Americans Have Baked All the Flour Away
  10. Lessons From Slovakia—Where Leaders Wear Masks
Back to Top