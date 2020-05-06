During the coronavirus-related lockdowns around the world, animals are being affected in varying ways. Some are in need of more care, while others are helping people cope. Pet adoptions are up, while meatpacking-plant closures are leading to the euthanizing of livestock. Wild animals who live adjacent to human settlements are ranging out into newly empty spaces, while stray city animals are starving because the people who normally leave the scraps they eat are all staying home. Collected here are images of animals around the globe, both affected by, and coping with, a suddenly changed world.