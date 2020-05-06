Animals During the Pandemic

During the coronavirus-related lockdowns around the world, animals are being affected in varying ways. Some are in need of more care, while others are helping people cope. Pet adoptions are up, while meatpacking-plant closures are leading to the euthanizing of livestock. Wild animals who live adjacent to human settlements are ranging out into newly empty spaces, while stray city animals are starving because the people who normally leave the scraps they eat are all staying home. Collected here are images of animals around the globe, both affected by, and coping with, a suddenly changed world.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • NASA / JPL / University of Arizona
    • In Focus
    • May 5, 2020
    • 21 Photos

    Jupiter and Its Galilean Moons

    A virtual photo trip through the dancing spheres of Jupiter and its four major moons, Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto

  • Hulton-Deutsch Collection / Corbis via Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 4, 2020
    • 15 Photos

    Celebrating Ramadan Before the Pandemic

    A collection of historical Ramadan prayer services, dinners, and gatherings around the world, leading up to the coronavirus lockdown

  • Chan Srithaweeporn / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 3, 2020
    • 34 Photos

    Arizona: Images of the Grand Canyon State

    A few glimpses of Arizona’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Gary Hershorn / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 1, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Pineapple Toss, Deserted Temple, Bioluminescent Waves

    Mount Fuji at sunset, a burial in Tijuana, a prison riot in Peru, ballroom-dancing practice in Australia, a social-distancing motorbike in India, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The President Is Unraveling
  2. How ‘Karen’ Became a Coronavirus Villain
  3. The Public Is Astonishingly United
  4. A Black Hole Is ‘Almost on Our Doorstep’
  5. The Problem With Stories About Dangerous Coronavirus Mutations
  6. Why the Coronavirus Is So Confusing
  7. What’s Behind South Korea’s COVID-19 Exceptionalism?
  8. We Are Living in a Failed State
  9. The Real Reason to Wear a Mask
  10. Trump’s Unending Ability to Astonish
Back to Top