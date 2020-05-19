The collective noun to describe a gathering of flamingos is “flamboyance,” an appropriate term for these colorfully-feathered creatures. They flock together by the thousands on salt flats, lagoons, lakes, and swamps around the world, where they can filter-feed for shrimp, algae, and insects. Gathered below, a few flamingo photos, showing them flap, feed, fly, and flock together.
A Flamboyance of Flamingos
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.