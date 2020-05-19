A Flamboyance of Flamingos

The collective noun to describe a gathering of flamingos is “flamboyance,” an appropriate term for these colorfully-feathered creatures. They flock together by the thousands on salt flats, lagoons, lakes, and swamps around the world, where they can filter-feed for shrimp, algae, and insects. Gathered below, a few flamingo photos, showing them flap, feed, fly, and flock together.

