Kentucky: Images of the Bluegrass State

The state of Kentucky is home to about 4.5 million people, with more than half of them living in the Bluegrass region in northern Kentucky, near its two largest cities, Louisville and Lexington. Terrain in the rest of the state ranges from the steep mountains and coal fields of eastern Kentucky to the broader valleys and hills in the west, along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. Here are a few glimpses of the landscape of Kentucky and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 8, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Glass Cabins, Ghost Lights, Trumpet Mask

    A moonset over Maine, tall grass in a Roman park, a mass grave in Brazil, partitioned tables at a Bangkok restaurant, a thunderstorm in Bordeaux, triathlete training in Belgium, and much more

  • Scott Olson / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 7, 2020
    • 14 Photos

    A Socially Distanced Graduation

    Graduating students of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School received their diplomas in a nearly empty auditorium yesterday.

  • Visionhaus / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 6, 2020
    • 19 Photos

    Animals During the Pandemic

    Images of animals around the globe, both affected by, and coping with, a suddenly changed world

  • NASA / JPL / University of Arizona
    • In Focus
    • May 5, 2020
    • 21 Photos

    Jupiter and Its Galilean Moons

    A virtual photo trip through the dancing spheres of Jupiter and its four major moons, Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Coronavirus Was an Emergency Until Trump Found Out Who Was Dying
  2. I Just Flew. It Was Worse Than I Thought It Would Be.
  3. Take the Shutdown Skeptics Seriously
  4. What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane
  5. If Someone Shares the ‘Plandemic’ Video, How Should You Respond?
  6. A Guide to Staying Safe as States Reopen
  7. The SNL Season Finale Doesn’t Sugarcoat Pandemic Anxiety
  8. Why the Coronavirus Is So Confusing
  9. Foodie Culture as We Know It Is Over
  10. Should You Get an Antibody Test?
Back to Top