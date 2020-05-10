Kentucky: Images of the Bluegrass State

The state of Kentucky is home to about 4.5 million people, with more than half of them living in the Bluegrass region in northern Kentucky, near its two largest cities, Louisville and Lexington. Terrain in the rest of the state ranges from the steep mountains and coal fields of eastern Kentucky to the broader valleys and hills in the west, along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. Here are a few glimpses of the landscape of Kentucky and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.