Idaho is one of the most sparsely populated states in the union, with fewer than 1.8 million residents living on about 83,500 square miles, or about 21 people per square mile. Much of the land is protected protected wilderness area, or held by the U.S. Forest Service. Here are a few glimpses of the landscape of Idaho and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.