Celebrating Ramadan Before the Pandemic

This year, Muslims all over the world are celebrating Ramadan like they’ve never experienced before. The holy month, which began the evening of April 23, is observed by fasting from dawn to dusk; increased prayer at the mosque; charity; and time spent with family, friends, and community for iftar (breaking of the fast) and suhoor (predawn meal). In majority-Muslim countries, businesses and restaurants are open later, and cities come to life at night to cater to the change in people’s routines. With the coronavirus pandemic currently keeping everyone at home, this Ramadan is a much quieter, more isolated spiritual experience. Collected below are historical photos of how Ramadan has been celebrated in different countries over the years, capturing the lively gatherings in homes, markets, and mosques that Muslims will not be able to experience under lockdown this year.