Arizona is home to spectacular geological formations like Monument Valley and the Grand Canyon, as well as historic sites like Canyon de Chelly and the Mission San Xavier del Bac. Nearly 7.3 million people currently live in the state’s small towns and sprawling cities. Here are a few glimpses of the terrain of Arizona and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.