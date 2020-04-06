For Those Who Can't Go Outside, Images of Spring

Warmer days and beautiful flowers have returned to the Northern Hemisphere—making home isolation even more difficult for those aching to get outside and enjoy the season. Gathered here is a virtual trip outdoors—a collection of recent images from North America, Asia, and Europe, of tulips, sunshine, and cherry blossoms.

Most Recent

  • Yuanshuai Si / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 5, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    Ohio: Images of the Buckeye State

    A few glimpses of Ohio’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Lisa Maree Williams / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 3, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Masked Monks, Windmill Walk, Birthday Parade

    Lockdown in Nepal, a drive-up church service in Tennessee, a medical isolation booth in Boston, a medical detection dog in England, a sanitizing tunnel in Mexico, and much more

  • John Moore / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 2, 2020
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: The Volunteers

    A collection of images capturing some of the generosity that this pandemic has inspired

  • Christopher Furlong / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 31, 2020
    • 14 Photos

    Wild Goats Roam Through an Empty Welsh Town

    A small herd of goats has taken to the quiet streets of Llandudno, Wales.

