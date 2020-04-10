Voting during lockdown in Wisconsin, food donations in Los Angeles, training at home in New Zealand, Ipanema Beach in Brazil, a drive-in Sunday service in Houston, a rocket launch from Kazakhstan, clear skies in New Delhi, a social distance fitness event in England, a loudspeaker drone in the Netherlands, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Beach Cows, Aerial Blessings, Virtual Seder
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.