Photos of the Week: Beach Cows, Aerial Blessings, Virtual Seder

Voting during lockdown in Wisconsin, food donations in Los Angeles, training at home in New Zealand, Ipanema Beach in Brazil, a drive-in Sunday service in Houston, a rocket launch from Kazakhstan, clear skies in New Delhi, a social distance fitness event in England, a loudspeaker drone in the Netherlands, and much more.

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • April 9, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    The 50th Anniversary of Apollo 13

    Looking back on the averted tragedies and safe return of NASA’s Apollo 13 mission to the moon in 1970

  • Piero Cruciatti / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 8, 2020
    • 27 Photos

    An Unimaginable Toll

    A collection of recent images from around the world, reflecting the huge global death toll amid the coronavirus pandemic

  • Ina Fassbender / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 6, 2020
    • 28 Photos

    For Those Who Can’t Go Outside, Images of Spring

    A virtual trip outdoors—a collection of recent images from North America, Asia, and Europe, of tulips, sunshine, and cherry blossoms

  • Yuanshuai Si / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 5, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    Ohio: Images of the Buckeye State

    A few glimpses of Ohio’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

