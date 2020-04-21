Photos: Staying Fit Under Lockdown

Professional and amateur athletes, performers, and dancers around the world are learning to improvise to continue their training amid coronavirus lockdowns. Photographers in Australia, Germany, France, and New Zealand captured some of these dancers, weight lifters, rowers, cyclists, and more, all trying to stay fit at home using the spaces and equipment they have on hand.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Kan_khampanya / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • April 19, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    Colorado: Images of the Centennial State

    A few glimpses of Colorado’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Rebecca Naden / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • April 17, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Cabbage Mask, Prior Attire, Bluebell Carpet

    Easter in the Philippines, tornado damage in Georgia, airborne toilet paper in London, a sandstorm in Ouagadougou, tunnel cleaning in Budapest, cardboard sports fans in Taiwan, and much more

  • Rebeca Figueiredo Amorim / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 16, 2020
    • 30 Photos

    The Essential Work of Farmers

    Even in the midst of a pandemic, people need to eat, and farm workers are trying to meet that need, despite the coronavirus outbreak’s many challenges.

  • Oded Balilty / AP
    • In Focus
    • April 14, 2020
    • 14 Photos

    Jackals Roam Through a Quiet Tel Aviv Park

    Resident jackals in Yarkon Park are venturing into more open spaces in search of food, during the coronavirus lockdown in Tel Aviv.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. We Are Living in a Failed State
  2. Why Some People Get Sicker Than Others
  3. The Secret to Germany’s COVID-19 Success: Angela Merkel Is a Scientist
  4. Calling Me a Hero Only Makes You Feel Better
  5. New Zealand’s Prime Minister May Be the Most Effective Leader on the Planet
  6. Gavin Newsom’s Nation-State
  7. What’s So Hard to Understand About What Trump Has Said?
  8. Our Pandemic Summer
  9. The Party of the Aggrieved
  10. How the Coronavirus Could Create a New Working Class
Back to Top