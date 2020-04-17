Photos of the Week: Cabbage Mask, Prior Attire, Bluebell Carpet

Easter in the Philippines, tornado damage in Georgia, applause for healthcare workers in Europe, airborne toilet paper in London, a sandstorm in Ouagadougou, tunnel cleaning in Budapest, empty streets in Moscow, cardboard sports fans in Taiwan, an outdoor classroom in Italy, and much more.

  • Rebeca Figueiredo Amorim / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 16, 2020
    • 30 Photos

    The Essential Work of Farmers

    Even in the midst of a pandemic, people need to eat, and farm workers are trying to meet that need, despite the coronavirus outbreak’s many challenges.

  • Oded Balilty / AP
    • In Focus
    • April 14, 2020
    • 14 Photos

    Jackals Roam Through a Quiet Tel Aviv Park

    Resident jackals in Yarkon Park are venturing into more open spaces in search of food, during the coronavirus lockdown in Tel Aviv.

  • Bridget Bennett / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 13, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    Photos: Easter Services in a Distanced World

    Images from around the world showing what Easter Sunday services look like during a global pandemic

  • Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress
    • In Focus
    • April 12, 2020
    • 32 Photos

    Connecticut: Images of the Constitution State

    A few glimpses of Connecticut's landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

