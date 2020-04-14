An estimated 100 jackals live in Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel, in several family groups. Normally, these animals are shy and keep to themselves in wilder parts of the park, but now, with Tel Aviv in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, they are venturing into the jogging paths and open spaces of the park in search of food. Last week, Oded Balilty, a photographer with the Associated Press, captured images of these jackals roaming out into the relatively deserted park.