Responding to the coronavirus outbreak, the government of India ordered a nationwide lockdown on March 24, closing down businesses and limiting the movements of more than 1.3 billion people. Originally planned to last 21 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced the lockdown would be extended until May 3, with a few exceptions. Since the outbreak began, India has reported 21,700 confirmed cases, and 686 deaths. The lockdown has exacted severe tolls on India’s poor and marginalized communities, and its many migrant workers. Collected below, scenes from around India during this pandemic.