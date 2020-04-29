Photos: Hard at Work, Despite the Pandemic

As people worldwide struggle to cope with varying coronavirus lockdowns, those who are able to continue working have mixed emotions about their jobs, their responsibilities, and their health. The news agency Agence France-Presse recently asked its photojournalists around the world to take portraits of workers at their job, and to ask them questions about their current situation. Most said they felt their work was a duty, and that they were proud to be able to carry it out and help their communities. Some worried about their health, while others felt they were taking few risks by continuing to work. Some said that they had no choice, and had to continue working to survive.