Photos: Hard at Work, Despite the Pandemic

As people worldwide struggle to cope with varying coronavirus lockdowns, those who are able to continue working have mixed emotions about their jobs, their responsibilities, and their health. The news agency Agence France-Presse recently asked its photojournalists around the world to take portraits of workers at their job, and to ask them questions about their current situation. Most said they felt their work was a duty, and that they were proud to be able to carry it out and help their communities. Some worried about their health, while others felt they were taking few risks by continuing to work. Some said that they had no choice, and had to continue working to survive.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Odd Andersen / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 27, 2020
    • 20 Photos

    Balcony Seats: Watching Movies From Apartment Buildings

    Recent images of movies being shown to apartment dwellers in Germany, Colombia, Brazil, and France during coronavirus lockdowns

  • Joe Raedle / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 26, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Florida: Images of the Sunshine State

    A few glimpses of Florida’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Alyson McClaran / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • April 24, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Tiny Pony, Quiet Wedding, Bosporus Strait

    Orthodox Easter in Ukraine, health-care workers on the job, surfers in Australia, idle aircraft in Denver, preparations to reopen Austria, and much more

  • Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • April 23, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    India Under Coronavirus Lockdown

    Scenes from around India during weeks of restrictive pandemic measures

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why the Coronavirus Is So Confusing
  2. Georgia’s Experiment in Human Sacrifice
  3. The Pandemic Will Change American Retail Forever
  4. Why Trump Was Deaf to All the Warnings He Received
  5. We Are Living in a Failed State
  6. No Testing, No Treatment, No Herd Immunity, No Easy Way Out
  7. New Zealand’s Prime Minister May Be the Most Effective Leader on the Planet
  8. What If Colleges Don’t Reopen Until 2021?
  9. The U.S. Is Now Resorting to Plan C
  10. You Thought You Were Free, but History Found You
Back to Top