The Essential Work of Farmers

Despite the many coronavirus lockdowns around the world, people still need to eat, and agricultural work continues—but with many new challenges. Some crops that were ready to harvest are being plowed under or allowed to rot in the fields, because seasonal workers are restricted from traveling, and many buyers have temporarily closed. Unwanted flowers are being used as feed for livestock, and some fishermen are donating their catch to needy families. The farm workers who do have jobs worry about possible exposure to the virus, and have little protection, but many are glad to have a paycheck right now. In some places, the demand for organic produce has gone up, and farmers are working to get their crops to smaller markets as well as larger warehouses.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Rebecca Naden / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • 12:30 AM ET
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Cabbage Mask, Prior Attire, Bluebell Carpet

    Easter in the Philippines, tornado damage in Georgia, airborne toilet paper in London, a sandstorm in Ouagadougou, tunnel cleaning in Budapest, cardboard sports fans in Taiwan, and much more.

  • Oded Balilty / AP
    • In Focus
    • April 14, 2020
    • 14 Photos

    Jackals Roam Through a Quiet Tel Aviv Park

    Resident jackals in Yarkon Park are venturing into more open spaces in search of food, during the coronavirus lockdown in Tel Aviv.

  • Bridget Bennett / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 13, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    Photos: Easter Services in a Distanced World

    Images from around the world showing what Easter Sunday services look like during a global pandemic

  • Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress
    • In Focus
    • April 12, 2020
    • 32 Photos

    Connecticut: Images of the Constitution State

    A few glimpses of Connecticut's landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. A New Statistic Reveals Why America’s COVID-19 Numbers Are Flat
  2. Our Pandemic Summer
  3. What Happened to the American Childhood?
  4. Unexpected Movie Masterpieces to Watch in Quarantine
  5. How the Pandemic Will End
  6. This Is Trump’s Fault
  7. After Social Distancing, a Strange Purgatory Awaits
  8. The Trump Presidency Is Over
  9. I Can’t Stop Thinking About Patient One
  10. An Unprecedented Divide Between Red and Blue America
Back to Top