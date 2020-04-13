Photos: Easter Services in a Distanced World

With government-imposed lockdowns and self-isolation measures in place due to the coronavirus outbreak, Christians who wanted to observe Easter Sunday together found themselves challenged. Churches around the world came up with workarounds to reach out to their followers, including drive-in services, live-streamed prayers, virtual attendance, and traveling clergymen. Collected below are images from Pakistan, the United States, Germany, South Korea, Mexico, Italy, and more, showing what Easter services look like during a global pandemic.