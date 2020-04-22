Earth Day 50

Earth Day was first organized in 1970 to remember and appreciate the environment, and our responsibilities and roles within it. On April 22, 2020, we observe the 50th Earth Day, and though many improvements have been made, environmental challenges remain. In the past five decades, the population of the Earth has more than doubled—more than 75 percent of the people alive today were born after 1970—and the increased demand on our limited resources makes sustainable solutions even more important. Collected here are 31 images of our world from recent years, each a glimpse into some aspect of our environment, how it affects and sustains us, and how we affect it.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Ryan Pierse / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 21, 2020
    • 24 Photos

    Photos: Staying Fit Under Lockdown

    Athletes and performers around the world are improvising ways to keep up with their training amid coronavirus restrictions.

  • Kan_khampanya / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • April 19, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    Colorado: Images of the Centennial State

    A few glimpses of Colorado’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Rebecca Naden / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • April 17, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Cabbage Mask, Prior Attire, Bluebell Carpet

    Easter in the Philippines, tornado damage in Georgia, airborne toilet paper in London, a sandstorm in Ouagadougou, tunnel cleaning in Budapest, cardboard sports fans in Taiwan, and much more

  • Rebeca Figueiredo Amorim / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 16, 2020
    • 30 Photos

    The Essential Work of Farmers

    Even in the midst of a pandemic, people need to eat, and farm workers are trying to meet that need, despite the coronavirus outbreak’s many challenges.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. We Are Living in a Failed State
  2. Why Some People Get Sicker Than Others
  3. The Secret to Germany’s COVID-19 Success: Angela Merkel Is a Scientist
  4. New Zealand’s Prime Minister May Be the Most Effective Leader on the Planet
  5. Calling Me a Hero Only Makes You Feel Better
  6. Our Pandemic Summer
  7. What Happened to American Childhood?
  8. The New White Lies of Lockdown
  9. Trump’s Two Horrifying Plans for Dealing With the Coronavirus
  10. The Party of the Aggrieved
Back to Top