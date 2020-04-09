This Saturday will mark a half century since the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission to the moon launched from the Florida coast on April 11, 1970. Apollo 13 was planned to be NASA’s third manned mission to land on the lunar surface, and, despite a few minor issues, went according to plan—until disaster struck about 56 hours into the journey. As the crew were approaching the moon, an explosion took place on the service module, blasting open a panel, damaging equipment, and venting oxygen into space. Rapid calculations and actions by the astronauts and Mission Control in Houston were able to salvage life-support systems, alter course to return to Earth (skipping the lunar landing), and get the crew safely home. Events that could have resulted in tragedy became stories of ingenuity, perseverance, and survival. Below, a few images from those eventful days 50 years ago.

