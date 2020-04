The terrain of Ohio ranges from rugged forested hills in the southeast to broad plains in the northwest, home to hundreds of villages, townships, and cities. Some 11,689,000 people live in the Buckeye State, making it the seventh-most-populated state in the union. Here are a few glimpses of the landscape of Ohio and some of the animals and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.