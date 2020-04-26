Florida: Images of the Sunshine State

Florida is the third-most-populous state in the nation, home to approximately 21.5 million people. It is also the only one of the 48 contiguous states with a tropical climate, in South Florida, home to thousands of species of plants and animals. Here are a few glimpses of the landscape of Florida and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

An earlier version of this photo essay misidentified a building in St. Augustine. The caption has been corrected.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Odd Andersen / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 27, 2020
    • 20 Photos

    Balcony Seats: Watching Movies From Apartment Buildings

    Recent images of movies being shown to apartment dwellers in Germany, Colombia, Brazil, and France during coronavirus lockdowns

  • Alyson McClaran / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • April 24, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Tiny Pony, Quiet Wedding, Bosporus Strait

    Orthodox Easter in Ukraine, health-care workers on the job, surfers in Australia, idle aircraft in Denver, preparations to reopen Austria, and much more

  • Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • April 23, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    India Under Coronavirus Lockdown

    Scenes from around India during weeks of restrictive pandemic measures

  • Japan Meteorological Agency
    • In Focus
    • April 22, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    Earth Day 50

    Images of our world from recent years, glimpses into aspects of our environment, how it affects and sustains us, and how we affect it

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Pandemic Will Change American Retail Forever
  2. We Are Living in a Failed State
  3. New Zealand’s Prime Minister May Be the Most Effective Leader on the Planet
  4. Two Errors Our Minds Make When Trying to Grasp the Pandemic
  5. The Trump Presidency Is Over
  6. The Very Real Threat of Trump’s Deepfake
  7. Why Some People Get Sicker Than Others
  8. How the Pandemic Will End
  9. Boris Johnson and the Optimism Delusion
  10. Why Mitch McConnell Wants States to Go Bankrupt
Back to Top