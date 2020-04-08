As of today, more than 83,600 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since late January, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University. This global death toll puts into perspective not just the individual lives lost, but also the thousands of families, communities, and loved ones left behind to cope with grief and uncertainty. New rules and procedures, prompted by the pandemic, have prevented many families from holding memorial services. And, in some of the harder-hit towns and cities, funeral homes and morgues are now reaching capacity. Below, a collection of recent images from around the world, in the midst of a painful and costly pandemic.