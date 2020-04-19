Colorado: Images of the Centennial State

Colorado became the 38th state in the union in 1876, with a population of fewer than 200,000. Today, some 5.8 million people live in the Centennial State. The territory of Colorado ranges from the broad high plains in the east to the Southern Rocky Mountains, with more than 50 peaks taller than 14,000 feet. Here are a few glimpses of the landscape of Colorado and some of the animals and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.