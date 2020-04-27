Balcony Seats: Watching Movies From Apartment Buildings

Measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus have closed most movie theaters and restricted people to their homes. While drive-in theaters are enjoying a moment, some groups, companies, and movie fans are also working to present films to their neighbors stuck in apartment buildings, projecting images on the walls of nearby buildings. One group in Berlin, Window Flicks, even coordinated with a popcorn seller to hand out movie snacks to viewers in their apartments. Collected here, images of these movies shown in cities in Germany, Colombia, Brazil, and France in recent days.