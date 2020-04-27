Balcony Seats: Watching Movies From Apartment Buildings

Measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus have closed most movie theaters and restricted people to their homes. While drive-in theaters are enjoying a moment, some groups, companies, and movie fans are also working to present films to their neighbors stuck in apartment buildings, projecting images on the walls of nearby buildings. One group in Berlin, Window Flicks, even coordinated with a popcorn seller to hand out movie snacks to viewers in their apartments. Collected here, images of these movies shown in cities in Germany, Colombia, Brazil, and France in recent days.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Joe Raedle / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 26, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Florida: Images of the Sunshine State

    A few glimpses of Florida’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Alyson McClaran / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • April 24, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Tiny Pony, Quiet Wedding, Bosporus Strait

    Orthodox Easter in Ukraine, health-care workers on the job, surfers in Australia, idle aircraft in Denver, preparations to reopen Austria, and much more

  • Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • April 23, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    India Under Coronavirus Lockdown

    Scenes from around India during weeks of restrictive pandemic measures

  • Japan Meteorological Agency
    • In Focus
    • April 22, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    Earth Day 50

    Images of our world from recent years, glimpses into aspects of our environment, how it affects and sustains us, and how we affect it

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Pandemic Will Change American Retail Forever
  2. Two Errors Our Minds Make When Trying to Grasp the Pandemic
  3. We Are Living in a Failed State
  4. The Very Real Threat of Trump’s Deepfake
  5. Why Mitch McConnell Wants States to Go Bankrupt
  6. Why Some People Get Sicker Than Others
  7. The Trump Presidency Is Over
  8. There's No Simple Way to Reopen Universities
  9. New Zealand’s Prime Minister May Be the Most Effective Leader on the Planet
  10. The Pessimism of Andrew Yang’s Post-pandemic Politics
Back to Top