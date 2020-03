The rugged and varied terrain of Utah is home to more than 50 national and state parks, as well as more than 3 million residents, most of whom live in the north-central part of the state, near the Wasatch Mountains and the Great Salt Lake. Here are a few glimpses into the landscape of Utah, and some of the animals and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.