Thousands of Migrants Attempt to Cross Into Europe From Turkey

Last week, the Turkish government announced that it was no longer able to support a deal made with the European Union in 2016 to prevent migrants from crossing into Europe. Shortly afterward, thousands of men, women, and children set off for the border with Greece, attempting to leave Turkey by land or by sea, only to meet barbed-wire fences and security forces. Turkey has been hosting several million refugees from Syria, as well as migrants and refugees from Africa and other parts of the Middle East. Turkish officials said they were unable to cope with a recent increase in refugees, following escalations of the fighting in Syria, while others have accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of “weaponizing” the migrants, pressuring the EU to support Turkey’s operations in Syria.

