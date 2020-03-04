Photos: Tornado Damage in Tennessee

At least one tornado tore through central Tennessee earlier this week, damaging hundreds of houses and larger buildings and killing at least 24 people. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has declared a state of emergency as rescuers search for dozens of people still listed as missing, most of them in Putnam County, east of Nashville. Below are images of the storm’s widespread destruction and some of the rescue and salvage work taking place.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Burak Akay / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 2, 2020
    • 28 Photos

    Thousands of Migrants Attempt to Cross Into Europe From Turkey

    After an announcement by the Turkish government that it would allow refugees to enter Europe, thousands set off for the border with Greece, attempting to leave by land or by sea.

  •
    • In Focus
    • March 1, 2020
    • 34 Photos

    Maryland: Images of the Old Line State

    A few glimpses into the landscape of Maryland, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Robert F. Bukaty / AP
    • In Focus
    • February 28, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Carnival Colors, Medieval Combat, Avalanche Training

    Recovery on Australia’s Kangaroo Island, coronavirus containment efforts in China, rioting in New Delhi, President Trump's visit to India, the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” in Texas, and much more

  • Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 27, 2020
    • 25 Photos

    Scenes From Milan Fashion Week 2020

    A collection of photos from Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020/21

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus
  2. What Happened to Elizabeth Warren?
  3. The Official Coronavirus Numbers Are Wrong, and Everyone Knows It
  4. The Problem With Telling Sick Workers to Stay Home
  5. What Joe Biden Can’t Bring Himself to Say
  6. Biden’s Too Old. So Is Sanders. Trump Too.
  7. Here’s What Barack Obama Is Thinking Now
  8. The Coronavirus Is More Than Just a Health Crisis
  9. The President Is Winning His War on American Institutions
  10. The Coronavirus Is No 1918 Pandemic
Back to Top